Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 14
Weather  58.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Rants and Raves | Jan. 15, 2020

State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 are shown at the White House Mental Health Summit. (Photo courtesy of Hildy Angius)

Originally Published: January 14, 2020 5:03 p.m.

A war will employ all of our welfare losers so we can stop paying for them to sit on the couch. Time to step up. The military will feed you free also.

Mohave County Supervisor Angius lobbies in Prescott for Second Amendment rights – The Second Amendment already does protect the right to bear arms. Hildy Angius knows this. The purpose of this grandstanding is purely political. Shameful tactics from those who have no problem creating fear and hysteria with misinformation.

“Bring Your Own Bag” to the store idea – It’s against the Arizona State law to reuse egg cartons for the resale of farm fresh eggs because “disease” can be transferred via the carton from one household to another. Same principle.

Hildy Angius goes to Washington – She should have taken the rest of the Board of Supervisors with her and stayed there!

Mohave County Planning commisioners walk out on sepaker – It takes real cowardice to walk out on a disabled veteran attempting to exercise her right to speak to an issue we should all care about: County leaders who shamelessly and publicly express racist, xenophobic, and homophobic ideology.

John Micek column: Congress has to regain its war-making authority – People, our present national administration is not moral, credible or trustworthy. Get them in check before they start World War III and send your sons and daughters into another Iraq, Korea or Vietnam. Let them send their own kids.

How nice there is a thrift shop for the Cornerstone Mission. They are so appreciative of donations.

Ahead of impeachment trial, Trump suggests not having it – Subpoena John Bolton and get on with it. I am tired of hearing the conservatives whine. The rest of the world is thinking we are idiots.

Arizona education groups launch initiative to tax wealthy – Sorely needed. Ducey, and his tax cuts for the wealthy, have hurt education. Republicans hurt the working poor by taxing them. Time for the well off to pay their fair share. Quit being so greedy!

County Planning Commissioners walk out – Morgaine, a typical Democrat/Socialist. If someone doesn’t agree with her or she doesn’t like what they say, she wants them out. Until the socialists completely ruin America we still have freedom of speech, religion and the right to bear arms.

