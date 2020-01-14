Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition
KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has reported that as of Tuesday, Jan. 14 a 69-year-old man and his 80-year-old passenger, who were involved in a head-on collision on Stockton Hill Road Tuesday, Jan. 7, were in stable but critical condition.
Police said in a news release that a 19-year-old was driving south in the 1000 block of Stockton Hill Road at about 9 a.m. when her Hyundai Santa Fe crossed the center line and struck a northbound Buick four-door sedan head-on.
The 69-year-old male driver of the Buick and an 80-year-old female passenger were flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas with “severe, life-threatening injuries,” the news release said.
Investigators determined that the 19-year-old driver of the Hyundai, who reportedly suffered a broken arm, fell asleep at the wheel and failed to negotiate a curve.
Speed was not a factor in the crash, according to KPD. However, the type of crash, head-on, is a factor in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Bradley Allen Stumpf pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Kingman
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Bring your own bag: Local activists declare war on plastic bags
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: