Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition

KINGMAN – The Kingman Police Department has reported that as of Tuesday, Jan. 14 a 69-year-old man and his 80-year-old passenger, who were involved in a head-on collision on Stockton Hill Road Tuesday, Jan. 7, were in stable but critical condition.



Police said in a news release that a 19-year-old was driving south in the 1000 block of Stockton Hill Road at about 9 a.m. when her Hyundai Santa Fe crossed the center line and struck a northbound Buick four-door sedan head-on.

The 69-year-old male driver of the Buick and an 80-year-old female passenger were flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas with “severe, life-threatening injuries,” the news release said.

Investigators determined that the 19-year-old driver of the Hyundai, who reportedly suffered a broken arm, fell asleep at the wheel and failed to negotiate a curve.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, according to KPD. However, the type of crash, head-on, is a factor in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department