Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Jan. 14
Veterans can learn about and access resources at the ‘Veterans Resource Fair', Jan. 17

Veterans are invited to an upcoming resource fair set for Friday, Jan. 17, at which information will be available on housing, employment, benefits and much more. (File courtesy photo)

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: January 14, 2020 10:34 a.m.

Document

Veterans Resource Fair Flyer

Download .PDF

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council is hosting a Veterans Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 at the Kingman Elks Lodge No. 468, 900 Gates Ave.

This free event will give Veterans an opportunity to network with resource providers regarding housing, employment, healthcare, education, government programs and more.

Lunch will be provided at no charge to veterans and resource providers. Transportation will also be available from the Golden Valley American Legion, St. Vincent de Paul and the Cornerstone Mission.

For more information, visit javc.org.

