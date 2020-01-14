What’s next for the Mohave County animal shelter?

KINGMAN – It has been six months since Mohave County took over the animal shelter from the Western Arizona Humane Society. Now it’s time for the semi-annual report.

“We are definitely keeping it,” said Ginny Anderson, clerk of the County Board of Supervisors. “This is just a report and an authorization to use resources.”

During their Monday, Jan. 20 meeting, which will take place in Bullhead City, Mohave County Board of Supervisors will receive a six-month report on the operations of the Mohave County Animal Shelter and authorization for the use of all budgeted resources available for operations.

In April 2019, Humane Society Executive Director Patty Gillmore announced in a letter to the Mohave County Procurement Department the organization would no longer provide animal control services for the county.

Supervisors at their meeting of June 3 authorized the operation of the Kingman-based animal shelter to be brought in-house effective July 1, 2019 to ensure a seamless operation of the shelter.

Even though later in June the Humane Society expressed an interest in negotiating a new five-year contract, the board decided to stick with the in-house option.

On June 17 of the previous year, the board approved $2 million for construction of a new shelter. The current location at the county building at 950 Buchanan St. was one of the reasons the Humane Society decided to call it quits.

“This building is 70 years old,” said Nicole Mangiameli, the shelter’s animal care supervisor. “It is crumbling, it’s not family friendly and there’s not enough space for animals. Not mentioning the noise. It’s like being on a runway with all the trains here.”

The report, to be presented by Assistant County Manager Yvonne Orr, is mostly positive, Mangiameli said.

“We went over budget with medical supplies and surgeries,” she admitted. “We took a lot of animals this year. But the main thing is the Humane Society had a vet on site. We don’t and that’s why spay and neuter will cost an arm and a leg for the county this year.”

Mangiameli cannot talk about the new animal shelter except that it is in works and it will be amazing.

“I hope we will break ground by next summer,” she said. “But there is a lot to do. And we will be looking for a shelter vet. That should bring our cost down.”

In the meantime, Mangiameli plans to reach out to local veterinarians asking them to donate a few hours per week of pro bono work. The shelter is also seeking donations.

“We will have a surgery suite and we will do so much with the public,” Mangiameli said about the new shelter. “It will be miraculous.”