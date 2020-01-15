OFFERS
Cardinals star WR Fitzgerald returning for 2020 season

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has signed a one-year contract to return to the St. Louis Cardinals for a 14th season. (Miner file photo)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 9:26 a.m.

TEMPE — Cardinals star wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to the team for the 2020 season.

There was speculation the 36-year-old Fitzgerald might retire, but the team announced Wednesday he has signed a one-year contract. The veteran — who is among the most productive receivers in NFL history — posted to social media soon after the announcement.

“This season was among the most fun of my career," Fitzgerald said. "The future is so bright for this team & I relish the opportunity to build with this talented young nucleus.”

“Arizona is where I started and where I will finish. 2020! Let's get to work!”

Fitzgerald was very productive in his 16th season, leading the Cardinals with 75 catches for 804 yards and four touchdowns. He repeatedly said how much he enjoyed playing with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft and quickly developed into a quality starter.

Now they'll get a second shot to make the playoffs together. The Cardinals had a 5-10-1 record last year.

In 16 seasons with Arizona, Fitzgerald is the Cardinals' franchise leader in games played (250), receptions (1,378), receiving yards (17,083), receiving touchdowns (120), total touchdowns (120) and 100-yard games (49). His 1,378 career receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team.

He ranks second all time behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (1,549). Fitzgerald’s 17,083 career receiving yards also rank second in NFL history, while his 120 career touchdown receptions are sixth.

In the 2019 season finale against the Rams, Fitzgerald appeared in his 250th career game for the Cardinals, becoming the first wideout and 13th player in NFL history to appear in at least 250 games with a single team.

An 11-time Pro Bowler, Fitzgerald has played all 16 games in each of the last five years (2015-19) and his streak of 84 consecutive starts is the longest active streak among NFL wide receivers.

