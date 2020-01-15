OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Farm Bureau Federation: Arizonans paying more for groceries

The cost of groceries, and especially beef, is rising dramatically in Arizona, according to a recent price survey by the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation. (Adobe image)

The cost of groceries, and especially beef, is rising dramatically in Arizona, according to a recent price survey by the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation. (Adobe image)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, for the Miner | azcapmedia
Originally Published: January 15, 2020 2:22 p.m.

PHOENIX – If you're thinking about grilling a burger or a steak for Super Bowl Sunday, be prepared to dig deeper into your wallet.

A lot deeper.

The last survey by the Arizona Farm Bureau Federation finds that ground chuck that cost you $3.25 a pound a year ago will now set you back more than a dollar more.

And even that slice of cheese and a couple of strips of bacon will make more of a dent in your finances.

The survey doesn't look at the cost of steak. But it does have a decent stand-in: sirloin tip roast. The current average price found by Farm Bureau shoppers this past quarter was $7.43 a pound. That's nearly 28% higher than a year ago.

And all that is taking a toll on Arizonans. The Farm Bureau figures that the cost of a typical basket of 12 representative items will set shoppers back $56.83. That same basket could be bought a year ago for just $46.22.

So what happened?

It may come down to supply and demand.

Statistics cited by Drovers, a national livestock publication, show that cattle inventory which rose more or less steadily since 2014, now is on the decline as ranchers reduce their herds. And as that happens, expect prices to rise.

The Farm Bureau's Julie Murphree said the effect of the price spike on households is going to depend on how important it is to have red meat on the table -- and how often.

"I happen to love my beef,” she said. "So I'm going to continue to buy it.”

There are alternatives. But they have their own financial implications.

For example, the cost of chicken breasts, as measured by the Farm Bureau, is up by 33% in the past year.

And even eggs, another source of protein, are 52% more costly than a year ago.

But Murphree said there are bargains to be had if people are willing to be careful and shop around.

She suggested paying attention to the food ads in the paper to see which stores are offering what could be considered loss-leaders in meat to bring customers in the door.

Murphree said that most places in Arizona are fortunate to have stiff competition among retailers.

And then there often are even better deals for shoppers who hold a chain's "affinity” card.

Market basket of 16 selected basic items:

– 2019 4th qtr -- $56.83

– 2018 4th qtr -- $46.22

– 2017 4th qtr -- $45.25

– 2016 4th qtr -- $47.07

– 2015 4th qtr -- $51.15

– 2014 4th qtr -- $53.02

– 2013 4th qtr -- $51.62

– 2012 4th qtr -- $50.54

– 2011 4th qtr -- $51.39

– 2010 4th qtr -- $45.44

– 2009 4th qtr -- $45.89

(All figures in actual dollars at the time, not adjusted for inflation; Source: Arizona Farm Bureau Federation)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona’s competitive grocery market keeps food prices down
Trump’s tariffs may mean lower food prices
Lower grocery prices ease grief at the grocery store
Beef prices rise, pushing up grocery costs by $2 over last quarter
Cost of eggs up 35 percent, most other groceries down since last year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News