Wed, Jan. 15
Horoscopes | Jan. 15, 2020

Originally Published: January 15, 2020 6 a.m.

Birthdays: Dove Cameron, 24; Regina King, 49; Chad Lowe, 52; Mario Van Peebles, 63.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Rely on your skills and your ability to pull things together quickly. Collaborating with a peer will make you twice as powerful when presenting what you have to offer.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Set the standard, and follow through with your plans. Cut your losses, and walk away from a bad deal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Opportunities coupled with your creative ideas should help you make a positive change in your life. Someone you meet through education, traveling or networking will attract your attention.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Resolving an emotional issue will be much easier if you offer an enticing incentive. Aesthetic changes to your home will cheer you up and encourage you to host a gathering.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take action and do your own thing to get ahead. Empty promises are likely if you trust someone who tends to say what you want to hear.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t hold back; be articulate, detailed and persistent. Someone you respect will stand by you and your decision, even if those closest to you give you a hard time.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): It’s best to take the initiative and go it alone. A problem at home may leave you speechless.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Move fast, and you’ll stay ahead of the competition. Make contributions to groups you feel have something to offer in return.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You can get by on charm and capture your audience, but don’t exaggerate, or someone will question you. If you leave something unfinished, the repercussions will be detrimental in moving forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If change is what you desire, start the ball rolling. Make a point to engage in talks that will encourage others to respond favorably to your plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll have a great idea, and if properly executed, you stand to make some cash. Work quickly, leave nothing to chance and focus on finishing what you start.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take time to help others by providing a service or offering your time. Be a team player, and someone will offer you valuable information that will come in handy.

