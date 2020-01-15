Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association to host Jan. 16 mixer at Kingman Airport

KINGMAN – The public is invited to the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce January mixer to be hosted by the Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association.

The mixer is set for 5:30–7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Kingman Airport Administrative Building, 7000 Flightline Drive.

“This is a great opportunity to meet your industry and chamber neighbors, learn a little more about the goals and work of KAMMA and enjoy a fun social evening with food and drink,” KAMMA wrote on its website.

Information provided by KAMMA