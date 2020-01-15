Prep Roundup: Lady Vols improve to 7-0 with win over Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – It was the closest game of the season, but the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team knocked off Lake Havasu 3-2 Tuesday to improve to 7-0 on the season.

The No. 7 ranked Lady Vols now begin the toughest part of their schedule with six straight 4A Grand Canyon Region contests. Four will be against top 10 teams, with the first being a trip to No. 4 ranked Flagstaff (5-1) at 3 p.m. Friday.

Boys basketball

Academy 60, Wickenburg 56

At Wickenburg, the Tigers picked up their second straight win Tuesday in a 60-56 decision over the Wranglers.

Academy used a 21-point second quarter to take a 35-26 halftime advantage. Wickenburg outscored the Tigers in the third quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

No. 21 ranked Academy (5-4, 1-2 3A West Region) makes the short trek to 33rd-ranked Kingman (3-7, 1-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Chino 57, Kingman 55

At Chino Valley, the Bulldogs rallied from 18 points down Tuesday only to lose a close one to the Cougars 57-55.

Kingman trailed by two with less than 20 seconds left, but missed a pair of opportunities.

“Rider Havatone got a nice little six-foot shot that rimmed out and Jacob Martel got the rebound and was fouled,” said Bulldogs head coach Nick Juby. “He missed both, but they knocked it out of bounds. We got Gabe Imus a great look at the buzzer and it just rimmed out.”

Havatone led Kingman with 26 points, followed by Imus with 15.

Kingman hosts crosstown rival Kingman Academy at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Girls basketball

Academy 41, Wickenburg 37

At Wickenburg, the Lady Tigers snapped a two-game losing streak Tuesday with a 41-37 win over the Lady Wranglers.

No. 29 ranked Academy (4-5, 2-1 3A West Region) travels to 37th-ranked Kingman (2-8, 1-2 3A West Region) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Chino 47, Kingman 31

At Chino, it was a valiant effort by the Lady Bulldogs Tuesday as they rallied to within one at halftime, but couldn’t finish the job in a 47-31 setback to the Lady Cougars.

Kingman is back home at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Kingman Academy.