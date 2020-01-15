Senior Health Fair set for Kingman Jan. 25

KINGMAN – The annual Senior Health Fair hosted by Kingman Regional Medical Center is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

More than 25 community organizations will be present at the free event, according to a KRMC news release. The organizations will provide information on public programs, nutrition tips and ways seniors can improve their health and well-being.

In addition to information, the health fair will also offer three free health screenings. There will be basic vision testing, A1C blood-sugar testing and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency screenings. The latter helps determine genetic risk for developing COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other related lung disorders.

Food and prizes will also be available.

Information provided by KRMC