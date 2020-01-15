OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Jan. 15
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Senior Health Fair set for Kingman Jan. 25

Kingman Regional Medical Center will host a Senior Health Fair at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Kingman Regional Medical Center will host a Senior Health Fair at its Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

Originally Published: January 15, 2020 3 p.m.

KINGMAN – The annual Senior Health Fair hosted by Kingman Regional Medical Center is set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive.

More than 25 community organizations will be present at the free event, according to a KRMC news release. The organizations will provide information on public programs, nutrition tips and ways seniors can improve their health and well-being.

In addition to information, the health fair will also offer three free health screenings. There will be basic vision testing, A1C blood-sugar testing and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency screenings. The latter helps determine genetic risk for developing COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other related lung disorders.

Food and prizes will also be available.

Information provided by KRMC

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KRMC hosts senior health fair with free health screenings
Event Calendar | January 25, 2019
Learn about disease management and other health topics at KRMC’s health expo Wednesday
KRMC to host Women’s Health Fair
KRMC Kids’ Day Health and Safety Fair fun for children, adults

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News