Applications being accepted for child abuse prevention license plate program

KINGMAN – Approximately $375,000 will be awarded to primary prevention programs, and child and family advocacy centers through the Arizona Child Abuse Prevention and Advocacy License Plate Grant Program, and applications are now being accepted.

The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family invites applications from Arizona entities such as nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations, Arizona child and family advocacy centers, Arizona tribal nations, tribal coalitions and tribal communities. Partnerships of the organizations listed above will also be considered.

The grants will be awarded to “evidence-based or evidence-informed primary prevention programs that strengthen families, and Child and Family Advocacy Centers to provide support for victims of child abuse and neglect and their families,” according to a Governor’s Office press release.

The grant is renewable for a combined term of two years, the release continued. Annual awards range from $25,000 to $50,000.

Applications will be accepted through 12 a.m. Feb. 25, 2020.

To apply you will need an eCivis account, which is free. To apply, go to https://bit.ly/2NrQLZ4. Questions may be directed to Procurement Manager Sarah Bean at sbean@az.gov.

The child abuse prevention specialty plates are sold for $25, with $8 going toward a special plate administration fee and $17 being a tax-deductible annual donation.

Information provided by the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family