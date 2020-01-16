OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 16
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Applications being accepted for child abuse prevention license plate program

The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family is accepting applications for the Arizona Child Abuse Prevention and Advocacy License Plate Grant Program. (ADOT courtesy photo)

The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family is accepting applications for the Arizona Child Abuse Prevention and Advocacy License Plate Grant Program. (ADOT courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Approximately $375,000 will be awarded to primary prevention programs, and child and family advocacy centers through the Arizona Child Abuse Prevention and Advocacy License Plate Grant Program, and applications are now being accepted.

The Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family invites applications from Arizona entities such as nonprofit 501(c)3 organizations, Arizona child and family advocacy centers, Arizona tribal nations, tribal coalitions and tribal communities. Partnerships of the organizations listed above will also be considered.

The grants will be awarded to “evidence-based or evidence-informed primary prevention programs that strengthen families, and Child and Family Advocacy Centers to provide support for victims of child abuse and neglect and their families,” according to a Governor’s Office press release.

The grant is renewable for a combined term of two years, the release continued. Annual awards range from $25,000 to $50,000.

Applications will be accepted through 12 a.m. Feb. 25, 2020.

To apply you will need an eCivis account, which is free. To apply, go to https://bit.ly/2NrQLZ4. Questions may be directed to Procurement Manager Sarah Bean at sbean@az.gov.

The child abuse prevention specialty plates are sold for $25, with $8 going toward a special plate administration fee and $17 being a tax-deductible annual donation.

Information provided by the Governor’s Office of Youth, Faith and Family

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gov. Ducey will send money to combat opioid crisis
UniSource has awarded over $80,000 to Mohave County charitable organizations and education programs
UniSource gives $29,000 in grants
Group gets grant for family literacy program
Kingman Letter: Thanks from Sarah's House Child and Family Advocacy Center

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News