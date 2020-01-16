Community View | Waiting to see how bag business plays out

I find it a bit amusing that we are now being told that plastic bags are on their way out. I clearly remember hearing that same thing about paper grocery bags.

Now it will become necessary to provide our own bags when we shop at a grocery store. It is somehow connected to the environment, I imagine.

Yes, I can hardly wait for the grocery checkers, (if we have them around a while longer) putting their hands into these “bags from home” and putting groceries into them.

Just pull a few of those canvas bags out of the trunk of your car, your garage, or under the kitchen sink, and have at it.

It shouldn’t be long before it is determined that the bags are not sanitary.

Perhaps they have rodent droppings from being stored in the garage.

Perhaps your husband stored oil cans in it.

Perhaps, you even used it to carry your small pup with you around town.

In any case, I am anxious to see how all this bag business is going to play out. Personally, I say, just bag it!

The powers at be will just continue to tell “us” what is best for us all. Just as they always have.

(Linda Varon is a resident of Golden Valley and an occasional contributor to the Miner.)