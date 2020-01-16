Kingman man arrested on suspicion of arson

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Gabriel Thomas Martinez, 31, of Kingman Saturday, Jan. 11 after he reportedly admitted to starting a fire in the 3600 block of Lum Avenue.

At approximately 11:22 a.m., deputies responded to an agency assist call for a structure fire. Witnesses in the area advised deputies of seeing a Hispanic male subject with facial hair in the yard before first responders arrived. Deputies contacted the homeowner, who advised Martinez rents the home and the homeowner was unable to make contact with him.

Video surveillance from a neighboring residence allegedly showed Martinez on the property as smoke started coming from the home. Law enforcement said a few moments later, the video showed a neighbor enter the property and make contact with Martinez. The neighbor then attempts to extinguish the fire. As deputies arrived on scene, Martinez is reportedly seen entering the garage, then fleeing on foot.

A few hours later, deputies responded to Bank Street and Thompson Avenue for a report of a man that was “swinging a large pipe at cars.” Deputies say they located the subject, identified as Martinez, sitting on the ground with two large metal pipes on the ground near his hands.

According to law enforcement, Martinez told deputies he had ingested methamphetamine and that he had lived in the previously mentioned residence. When asked about the fire, Martinez reportedly admitted to starting it.

Deputies reported that as they moved closer to Martinez, he began to reach for the pipes. Deputies were able to reach him and step on the pipes in an attempt to keep them on the ground. Deputies grabbed for Martinez’s wrists to gain compliance, and Martinez allegedly became combative. A struggle ensued and Martinez was placed in restraints.

Martinez began spitting at deputies and was placed inside a patrol vehicle, where he allegedly began kicking at the inside of the door. A search of his person revealed drug paraphernalia in his pocket, according to the sheriff’s office.

Martinez was arrested on suspicion of arson of a structure, aggravated assault on an officer, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia possession, all felonies. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Information provided by MCSO