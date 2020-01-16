Learn the art of quilting, Jan. 23

Come and learn how to quilt at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman.

This group of experienced quilters meets on Thursday's at 9 a.m. to teach the art of quilting. They also enjoy each other's company, work on projects and share techniques with each other. No experience is necessary and all materials are supplied.

For ages 21 and older. For more information, call 928-757-2778.

