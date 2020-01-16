Letter | Overkill: Opioids aren’t all bad
Congress has gone overkill. Allow people opioids when they need them.
In fact, one opioid in particular gives you no “high” at all, and is more effective than codeine: Tramadol.
In my hometown, a friend suffered bad shoulder pain. The doctor would not give her anything. She ended up in the hospital for it, and the doctor there told her friends that her stomach bled out because of the pain medication she was taking. That was a lie.
All she had available was Ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory.
I know from experience, and having had a sensitive stomach, that opioids do not hurt the stomach one bit.
It seems that general practitioners don’t event want to give people Tramadol anymore. Got to pain specialist.
Joanne Mills
Kingman resident
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Bring your own bag: Local activists declare war on plastic bags
- Bradley Allen Stumpf pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Kingman
- Obituary
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: