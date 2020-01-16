OFFERS
Letter | Overkill: Opioids aren’t all bad

Joanne Mills, Kingman resident
Originally Published: January 16, 2020 3:01 p.m.

Congress has gone overkill. Allow people opioids when they need them.

In fact, one opioid in particular gives you no “high” at all, and is more effective than codeine: Tramadol.

In my hometown, a friend suffered bad shoulder pain. The doctor would not give her anything. She ended up in the hospital for it, and the doctor there told her friends that her stomach bled out because of the pain medication she was taking. That was a lie.

All she had available was Ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory.

I know from experience, and having had a sensitive stomach, that opioids do not hurt the stomach one bit.

It seems that general practitioners don’t event want to give people Tramadol anymore. Got to pain specialist.

Joanne Mills

Kingman resident

News