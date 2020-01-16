Letter | Taxpayers deserve medical care, justice

Many years ago our justice system was really strong and victims got compensated. But now the legal system plays political favoritism at our expense. Our medical insurance does the same which I feel is cruel and inhumane treatment. Every time we need either justice or have medical problems these political clowns throw one political excuse after another at us.

But yet we are expected to be grateful for medical insurance and the legal department to the U.S. We taxpayers are fed up with your excuses. When a doctor writes a request then the medical insurance should accept and not deny the patients their medication.

All we are allowed to do is vote and pay taxes but not receive medical care or justice. Enough is enough with the political excuses! We want what taxpayers are paying for.

Kenny L. Barrows

Kingman resident