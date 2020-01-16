OFFERS
For the Luv of Paws: Light display nets a ton of food for Golden Valley shelter

(Photo by Butch Meriwether)

(Photo by Butch Meriwether)

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 4:24 p.m.

Chris Marie, left, with four-legged family members and former residents of For The Luv of Paws, Mick Dundee, left, and Angel Marie, are thrilled about delivering the 2,299 pounds of dog and cat food and $2,062 to For The Luv of Paws, the domestic no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary on Oatman Highway in Golden Valley. Chris and her husband Butch Meriwether, who adopted Mick Dundee and Angel Marie from For the Luv of Paws, erect large Halloween and Christmas displays on their 2.21-acre parcel of land in Golden Valley and collect donations from visitors. In addition to the animal food and cash for the sanctuary, they received 76 toys and $205 for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. For more information or to adopt a pet or make a donation visit www.fortheluvofpaws.org or call 928-897-7304.

From left For The Luv of Paws volunteer Shirley Bizub, Chris Marie and sanctuary founder Cherie Dalynn, along with Peanuts the dog that is up for adoption, pose with the 2,299 pounds of dog and cat food that was delivered to the sanctuary on Oatman Highway in Golden Valley by Marie and her husband Butch Meriwether. (Photo by Butch Meriwther/For the Miner)

