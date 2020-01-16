For the Luv of Paws: Light display nets a ton of food for Golden Valley shelter
Chris Marie, left, with four-legged family members and former residents of For The Luv of Paws, Mick Dundee, left, and Angel Marie, are thrilled about delivering the 2,299 pounds of dog and cat food and $2,062 to For The Luv of Paws, the domestic no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary on Oatman Highway in Golden Valley. Chris and her husband Butch Meriwether, who adopted Mick Dundee and Angel Marie from For the Luv of Paws, erect large Halloween and Christmas displays on their 2.21-acre parcel of land in Golden Valley and collect donations from visitors. In addition to the animal food and cash for the sanctuary, they received 76 toys and $205 for the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. For more information or to adopt a pet or make a donation visit www.fortheluvofpaws.org or call 928-897-7304.
