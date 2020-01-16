OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 16
Miner Editorial | BYOB is A-OK for Kingman

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 2:56 p.m.

Back in the day – make that way back in the day – shoppers would bring their own baskets to the market.

This was in fact a necessity because no grocery bags were provided, or commercially available.

Then, in the late 1800s, along came flat-bottomed, mass-produced paper bags that ruled the grocery market until plastic bags became common starting a half-century ago.

Now we’ve come full circle. A growing number of states have outlawed plastic bags, while other states and cities require that grocery stores charge for plastic bags. And the war on plastic is spreading fast, even here in Kingman.

A local group – so new it doesn’t have a name – has formed to educate the public and government officials about the negative impact of plastic bags on the environment, everything from unsightly litter to dead whales with their stomachs crammed full of plastic. They want to encourage local residents to bring their own bags to the store. (You can read the story here: https://bit.ly/30pv3Km)

These folks, led by Kingman resident Christine Meisenheimer, are on to something. We agree that there’s not a lot to like about plastic bags.

Over time plastic bags have become thinner and thinner, until now you need to double-bag if buying anything heavier than a loaf bread.

Also, unlike the paper bags of old, plastic bags won’t stand up straight and your purchases wind up scattered through the trunk of the car.

But the biggest beef against plastic bags is that the darn things last for decades. They’re also difficult to recycle, they eat up valuable space in our landfills, and they contribute mightily to the ocean of plastic that floats on and in our deep, blue seas.

Here in Arizona plastic bags are still legal, and their use figures into the cost of your groceries, just like any other business expense.

We Arizonans are among the Americans who use, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency, 380 billion plastic bags a year.

Meisenheimer and her new group of Kingman environmental warriors hope to build on the efforts of the Kingman Clean City Commission and encourage the public and businesses to stop using single-use plastic bags.

Here are a few ways you can help.

At the convenience store or other shops, if you have just a few items and it’s not too inconvenient, simply carry them out in your hands.

And if you do come into possession of single-use plastic bags, and because recyling of plastic bags is not available in Kingman, use them to line waste baskets, empty the cat-litter box, or clean out the car. Better to throw them away filled than empty.

But the best way to help is to acquire reusable cloth or canvas grocery bags, and take them with you to the market. Again. And again. And again.

Canvas bags can be your forever bags. You can pass them along in your will.

They’re also stronger, they hold more, and you can express yourself with your choice of color and/or logos.

And who knows, you might even save a whale.

(For information about the Kingman Clean City Commission visit https://www.facebook.com/CityofKingmanCleanCityCommission/)

