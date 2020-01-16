OFFERS
Mohave County Board of Supervisors has full agenda for Jan. 21 meeting

Mohave County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in the Bullhead City Municipal Building. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 16, 2020 4:17 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting salted for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Bullhead City Municipal Building, 1255 Marina Blvd. in Bullhead City, features a packed agenda.

The board is expected to accept a $4,862 grant from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for Water Pollution Prevention planning.

Supervisors will consider renewing a contract for Probation Department Sex Offender Treatment Services with D & M Therapy of Cedar City, Utah.

The Information Technology Department is requesting the purchase of Next Generation Endpoint Detection and Response software using IT budgeted funds. The three-year software subscription license would cost $78,000.

“The current state of cyber security, and the continuous evolving threats from hackers and actors seeking to damage municipalities, has significantly increased the need for enhancing our methods of protecting and securing the county's critical systems and infrastructure,” the memo from the technology department reads.

“This has nothing to do with the Elections Department,” said Procurement Director Rebecca O’Brian. “This will be more a general internal cyber-security system for the county.”

The board will consider an Economic Development Department donation of $20,000 to the Arizona Department of Transportation to have ADOT replace eight signs at the Interstate 40 Exit 44 traffic interchange to reflect that Historic Route 66 is the principal destination served by the interchange. The work is valued at $80,000.

The supervisors will also consider a budget change to allow Hualapai Mountain Park to buy a teepee for $2,714 to serve park guests.

