Mohave County Board of Supervisors has full agenda for Jan. 21 meeting
KINGMAN – The Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting salted for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Bullhead City Municipal Building, 1255 Marina Blvd. in Bullhead City, features a packed agenda.
The board is expected to accept a $4,862 grant from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality for Water Pollution Prevention planning.
Supervisors will consider renewing a contract for Probation Department Sex Offender Treatment Services with D & M Therapy of Cedar City, Utah.
The Information Technology Department is requesting the purchase of Next Generation Endpoint Detection and Response software using IT budgeted funds. The three-year software subscription license would cost $78,000.
“The current state of cyber security, and the continuous evolving threats from hackers and actors seeking to damage municipalities, has significantly increased the need for enhancing our methods of protecting and securing the county's critical systems and infrastructure,” the memo from the technology department reads.
“This has nothing to do with the Elections Department,” said Procurement Director Rebecca O’Brian. “This will be more a general internal cyber-security system for the county.”
The board will consider an Economic Development Department donation of $20,000 to the Arizona Department of Transportation to have ADOT replace eight signs at the Interstate 40 Exit 44 traffic interchange to reflect that Historic Route 66 is the principal destination served by the interchange. The work is valued at $80,000.
The supervisors will also consider a budget change to allow Hualapai Mountain Park to buy a teepee for $2,714 to serve park guests.
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- New Mohave County animal control ordinance amended and approved
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Bring your own bag: Local activists declare war on plastic bags
- Bradley Allen Stumpf pleads guilty to second-degree murder in Kingman
- Obituary
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Gallery: 31 children available for adoption in Arizona
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
- Kingman BLM firefighter battles Australian blazes
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: