Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 16
Mohave County Sheriff’s Office promotions demonstrate staff ‘excelling’ in their roles

Stacy Summers has been promoted to the rank of sergeant at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has promoted a number of individuals in its organization within the past weeks, with Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen noting that the promotions come as the employees have excelled in their roles with MCSO.

Stacy Summers has been promoted to the rank of sergeant at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility, MCSO wrote in a news release.

Summers began his career as a detention officer in August 2013 and was promoted to corporal in February 2018.

Also promoted to sergeant was Dave Coffin to a supervisory role. (MCSO Photo)

Also promoted to sergeant was Dave Coffin, who began working at MCSO in June 2018 with 22 years of prior law enforcement experience.

Coffin was selected for transfer to the Detective Division in February 2019, and has been promoted to a supervisory role.

Jason Lowe has been promoted to the rank of corporal at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. (MCSO photo)

Jason Lowe has been promoted to the rank of corporal at the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. He began his career as a detention officer in January 2017.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

