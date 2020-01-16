OFFERS
Mohave County spokesman steps aside

Dave Hawkins will no longer be working for the Mohave County Supervisors, after resigning his position as Mohave County’s communications director on Jan. 2, 2020. The county administration building is shown above. (Miner file photo)

BRANDON MESSICK, Special to the Miner
Originally Published: January 16, 2020 4:14 p.m.

After nearly three months on the job, Mohave County’s communications director has called it quits.

Freelance journalist Dave Hawkins was hired as the county’s spokesman in October, edging out three other finalists when he was hired for the position. With a salary of more than $80,000, Hawkins was tasked with planning public information and relations strategies, coordinating county social media efforts, advising elected officials and department heads, and preparing talking points for elected officials in support of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ positions. Hawkins officially resigned from his position Jan. 2.

“During my 10 weeks on the job I learned that I am not comfortable in the bureaucracy that comes with government employment,” Hawkins said in a statement Friday to Today’s News-Herald. “My gift through this experience is understanding that reporting is my passion and my calling, and I am very content and happy to return to journalistic pursuits in northwest Arizona.”

Supervisors will discuss appointing Roger Galloway as Interim Mohave County Communications Director at an annual salary of $74,500 with a start date of Feb. 1, 2020.

The issue will be discussed during the next Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting that will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Bullhead City Municipal Building, 1255 Marina Blvd. in Bullhead City.

Miner staff writer Agata Popeda contributed to this story

