Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 16
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Obituary | Martina Franco Ritchy

Martina Franco Ritchy

Martina Franco Ritchy

Originally Published: January 16, 2020 5:46 p.m.

Martina Franco Ritchy, 88, of Peoria, Arizona passed away Jan. 8, 2020. She was born in Los Angeles, California on Jan. 20, 1931 to Wenceslado and Rosa (Cruz) Franco.

Martina was predeceased by her husband Paul in 2005 and their longtime dog companion Spike (son) in 2018. She is survived by her daughter; Maggie (Joe) as well as her many nieces and nephews.

The Rosary will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sunland Mortuary, 15826 N. Del Webb Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351. The Memorial Service will follow at 10:30 a.m. To send condolences to the family please visit www. SunlandMemorial.com.

