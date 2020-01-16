Poll: Kingman residents prefer sales tax for revenue generation

(Editor’s note: This is part one of a two-part series about Kingmanites’ responses to poll questions about tax increases. Part two will be about property taxes, and will be published Sunday, Jan. 19.)

KINGMAN – Despite the passage of the Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act in the November 2018 election, a recent poll of 400 Kingman residents reportedly found that when feet are put to the fire, a sales tax increase is the preferred method of revenue generation.

The need for additional revenue streams was discussed at Kingman City Council’s Jan. 15 budget work session. The primary options noted included a property tax, a sales tax increase and development impact fees.

The City hired FirstStrategic Communications & Public Affairs to conduct the poll. Keep in mind, noted City Manager Ron Foggin, that the polling process is more detailed with additional considerations than exist in a survey.

When polled as to whether Kingman is financially healthy enough to provide “essential city services into the future without any new revenue sources,” 47% of respondents said no. Yes responses totaled 39%, and 14% were unsure.

“I don’t want to say that we’re happy about it, but we are happy that the community is identifying that the majority of them do not feel like we are financially healthy enough to do that,” Foggin said of providing essential services.

The City, especially recently, is no stranger to discussions on sales tax increases. The Responsible Sales and Use Tax Act repealed the 1% sales tax increase approved by Council in August 2017 and ratified in January 2018. It also required that any future increase to the sales and use tax rates go to the citizens of Kingman for a vote.

It should be noted that while some Kingmanites did not support the increase on principle, opinions were also voiced at council meetings, online and via other venues that it was the manner in which the increase was implemented that drew ire from voters as opposed to the increase itself.

Of the 400 Kingmanites surveyed, nearly 30% of respondents said that “roads and congestion” is the most-pressing issue needing addressed. Economic development, which staff said can speak to job and retail opportunities, came in at No. 2 with slightly more than 17% of respondents, followed by crime, drugs and safety at approximately 16%.

When asked how such issues could be addressed in the event that the future would see the City have to raise additional revenue, 59% of respondents said a sales tax increase would be the most acceptable method. That was followed by a property tax, which currently does not exist for the City of Kingman, at just less than 49%. Those figures are a combination of first and second choices for revenue generation.

“When push comes to shove, there really is a clear difference between what people prefer, and that’s really a sales tax, by a large margin, actually, according to our consultant,” Foggin said.

But the way in which such a measure would be presented to voters is also important. The consultant recommended a strategy which entailed identifying needs and proposing a “very specific percentage” by which the sales tax would be increased.

“So instead of going to round numbers, which is kind of human nature, 1%, half-percent, three-quarters percent, that we actually run some numbers and try to be more accurate,” Foggin explained.

Pros of that strategy included it being the most transparent method, that identified needs can be met, and that those needs can be championed by different coalitions. However, there were cons as well.

The major con mentioned was that some people may like a number of items that would receive funding, but not all, and would therefore not support the measure.

Vice Mayor Travis Lingenfelter suggested that one way to address that con would be to have more than one ballot measure, such as one for streets and another for public safety-related issues.