Visit the Arizona Route 66 Museum, located on the second floor of the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. Open pen daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come and check out the imaginative and ever-expanding displays that present modern-day explorers with a variety of information including vehicles, photographs and artifacts gathered over the history of “The Mother Road.”

Their small theater features a one-hour movie that tells the the story of Route 66 in Arizona. The Electric Car Museum, recently added, includes a fascinating selection of electric vehicles such as race cars, motorcycles and autos, both old and new.

