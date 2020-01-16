OFFERS
Visit the Arizona Route 66 Museum

Visit the Arizona Route 66 Museum, located on the second floor of the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Mohave Museum of History and Arts)

Visit the Arizona Route 66 Museum, located on the second floor of the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

By Kingman Miner
Originally Published: January 16, 2020 11:50 a.m.

Visit the Arizona Route 66 Museum, located on the second floor of the Powerhouse Visitor Center, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. in Kingman. Open pen daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Come and check out the imaginative and ever-expanding displays that present modern-day explorers with a variety of information including vehicles, photographs and artifacts gathered over the history of “The Mother Road.”

Their small theater features a one-hour movie that tells the the story of Route 66 in Arizona. The Electric Car Museum, recently added, includes a fascinating selection of electric vehicles such as race cars, motorcycles and autos, both old and new.

