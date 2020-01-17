2 mule deer poached on AZ Strip

FLAGSTAFF — The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent poaching of two female mule deer near Colorado City.

The deer were found in Game Management Unit 13A, north of Mohave County Highway 237 in the Cottonwood Canyon area. It is believed they were killed Jan. 5 or Jan. 6, when there was no open hunt for female mule deer.

Tips are taken at Operation Game Thief (800-352-0700), or visit www.azgfd.com/ogt/ and refer to case #20-000053.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department