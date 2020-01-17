Horoscopes | Jan. 17, 2020

Birthdays: Michelle Obama, 56; Jim Carrey, 58; Steve Harvey, 63; Betty White, 98.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take more time to figure out what you should or want to do next. Look at every angle, and you’ll come up with an exciting way to counter a problem someone poses.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Honesty may be at risk if you get into an emotional discussion with someone close to you. If you don’t feel you can be frank, you are best to say nothing at all.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Not everyone you deal with will be honorable. Information you pick up directly from the source will help you avoid making a mistake.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Participation will lead to an infusion of great ideas and plans. Children and older friends or relatives will offer a unique take on a situation that is bothering you.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Someone you thought you could count on will let you down or refuse to stand behind a decision you make. Keep your emotions under control, and do what’s right.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Solicit support from the people who have always been there for you or those who owe you for past good deeds. Take better care of your health, cash and possessions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get together with a friend or relative who shares your interests. Sharing the workload with someone trying to obtain the same objective will cut time in half and add to the overall outcome.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A short trip or visiting someone who can offer a unique alternative to your current situation or plans will help you achieve your goal. Nurture a meaningful relationship, and you’ll offset an argument

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional confusion will set in if you listen to someone who is sharing an assumption rather than facts. When in doubt, go directly to the source before you take action.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Words matter and honesty will be essential when dealing with people who tend to use emotional or manipulative tactics to get a rise out of you. Take a step back, reevaluate and make reasonable decisions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for a sign that will help you make the right decision regarding an emotional matter. Put the past behind you, and prepare to do what works best for you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Think matters through from beginning to end before you take action. Helping others will be satisfying as long as you don’t let anyone take advantage of you.