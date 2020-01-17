OFFERS
January bird-hunting opportunities abound in Arizona

Waterfowl hunting opportunities, including for geese like the one shown above, are still available in Arizona in January. (Photo by Alan D. Wilson, cc-by-sa-2.5, https://bit.ly/364TIVT)

Originally Published: January 17, 2020 1:53 p.m.

PHOENIX — There’s still time for Arizona hunters to take aim at some of the best wing-shooting opportunities the state has to offer — but the clock is ticking.

The general waterfowl season in the “Mountain Zone” (Game Management Units 1-5, 7, 9, 11M, 12A, and those portions of Units 6 and 8 within Coconino County) runs through Sunday, Jan. 12. The general season in the “Desert Zone” (Game Management Units 10 and 12B through 46B, and those portions of Units 6 and 8 within Yavapai County) closes Sunday, Jan. 26.

Ducks, including mergansers, coots and common moorhens (gallinules); white geese (snow, blue and Ross’); and dark geese (Canada and white-fronted) are legal game in both zones. Scaup can be harvested in the Mountain Zone through Sunday, Jan. 12, and in the Desert Zone through Sunday, Jan. 26.

Quail hunters have until Sunday, Feb. 9 to chase the state’s three main species — Gambel’s, scaled and Mearns’. The general bag limit is 15 quail per day in the aggregate, of which no more than eight may be Mearns’ quail.

Hunters age 10 and up must possess an Arizona hunting or combination license. Those 18 and older also must possess an Arizona Migratory Bird Stamp ($5) to hunt waterfowl. Also, hunters 16 and older must possess a Federal Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp to hunt waterfowl. Licenses and state migratory bird stamps can be purchased at www.azgfd.com/License/.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department

