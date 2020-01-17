Monthly Movie Night: Mutiny on the Bounty, Jan. 24

Monthly Movie Night will be taking place at the Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave. in Kingman at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

January's featured movie is “Mutiny on the Bounty" starring Charles Laughton, Clark Gable and Francho Tone. As the cruel captain of the HMS Bounty, a ship bound for Tahiti, William Bligh wins few friends. When the cres members finally tire of his abuse, Flether Christian leads a mutiny, resulting in Bligh’s unceremonious removal from the ship. While Christian and the remaining crew sail on to Tahiti, Bligh becomes intent on exacting revenge and he targets Roger Byam, a sailor who actually tried to stop the mutiny.

Steve Conn provides historical and behind the scenes commentary before the movie starts. Family and friends are welcome. Popcorn, snacks and drinks are available. Each $2 donation benefits various programs at the center.

For more information, call 928-757-2778 or visit kingmanadultcenter.com.

