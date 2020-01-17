OFFERS
Fri, Jan. 17
State Briefs | Joe Arpaio leads in fundraising in sheriff’s race with $656K

The former six-term sheriff raised $351,000 from October through December and had a total of $656,000 in campaign funds at the beginning of 2020. (Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 17, 2020 5 a.m.

PHOENIX – Republican Joe Arpaio is leading all candidates in the Maricopa County sheriff’s race in fundraising.

The former six-term sheriff raised $351,000 from October through December and had a total of $656,000 in campaign funds at the beginning of 2020.

Sheriff Paul Penzone, the Democrat who defeated Arpaio in 2016, reported $151,000 in contributions during the three-month period and has $270,000 in campaign funds.

Jerry Sheridan, Arpaio’s former second-in-command who is challenging his old boss in the Republican primary, had $14,000 in contributions during that period. Sheridan had $39,000 at the end of 2019.

Republican Mike Crawford reported $2,900 in contributions from October through December and had $3,500 on hand at the end of the period.

Republican Lehland Burton had a deficit of $445 at the beginning of 2020. No report for Democrat William Hall’s fundraising during that period was available Thursday.

Uranium producer announces layoffs

SALT LAKE CITY – A Colorado energy company laid off a third of its workforce in southeast Utah, primarily at the last conventional uranium mill operating in the United States.

Energy Fuels Inc. laid off 24 of its 79 employees, most of them at the White Mesa Mill, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The mill near Ute Mountain Ute tribal lands south of Blanding was built in the early 1980s and purchased by Energy Fuels in 2012.

Low global uranium prices have pushed the mill to primarily process low-grade radioactive waste from across the country as well as vanadium, a metal used in mechanical parts.

“We are needing to conserve our financial resources as commodity prices have remained below the cost of production,” said Curtis Moore, an executive at the company incorporated in Canada.

Energy Fuels Canyon Mine near Grand Canyon National Park is idle.

Teen boy fatally stabbed in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in west Phoenix, authorities said Thursday.

Phoenix police said detectives established probable cause Wednesday and arrested 22-year-old Manuel Isideo Lopez on suspicion of murder.

Kristopher Guarajado Mickell was stabbed Monday afternoon and taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition. He later was pronounced dead.

Police said detectives haven’t determined what led to the stabbing.

Court upholds Pinal County sales tax for transportation

PHOENIX – An Arizona court ruling Thursday upholds a half-cent sales tax for Pinal County transportation projects, a levy that coujty voters approved in 2017 but that was later overturned by a trial judge.

The decision by a state Court of Appeals panel said the scope of the measure complied with state law.

State Tax Court Judge Christopher Whitten had ruled against the county and in favor of taxpayer plaintiffs represented by the Goldwater Institute, a Phoenix-based advocacy group.

County officials envisioned money from the tax being used for projects such as a new freeway to connect Apache Junction with Interstate 10 and widening of State Route 347.

News