OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

American Made Machinery, Desert Towing resurrect Kingman car crusher

A car crusher is now located at the Desert Towing lot near the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park is back in operation. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

A car crusher is now located at the Desert Towing lot near the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park is back in operation. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:58 p.m.

KINGMAN – American Made Machinery recently breathed new life into what owner Odin Thunstrom said is a one-of-a-kind car crusher in Kingman.

American Made was out at the Desert Towing property near the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park in early January to perform the work. Three new hydraulic cylinders were installed, one of which Thunstrom said is actually more of a five-in-one apparatus.

That larger cylinder weighs as much as 480 pounds, and is the piece of equipment which actually pushes in the vehicle being crushed. It can extend to around 35 feet, Thunstrom explained.

“It’s one ram that can go five times its length,” he said.

In total, the process entailed about $2,200 worth of work to get the crusher back in operation and everything up to code.

American Made Machinery thanked its partners: Route 66 Promotions, Kingman Auto, Carquest of Kingman and Desert Towing.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Opportunities abound at Kingman Municipal Airport and Industrial Park
Market conditions holding back Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, director says
Airport efforts are taking off
Mohave 911: March 25, 2013
City ready to get to work at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News