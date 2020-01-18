American Made Machinery, Desert Towing resurrect Kingman car crusher

KINGMAN – American Made Machinery recently breathed new life into what owner Odin Thunstrom said is a one-of-a-kind car crusher in Kingman.

American Made was out at the Desert Towing property near the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park in early January to perform the work. Three new hydraulic cylinders were installed, one of which Thunstrom said is actually more of a five-in-one apparatus.

That larger cylinder weighs as much as 480 pounds, and is the piece of equipment which actually pushes in the vehicle being crushed. It can extend to around 35 feet, Thunstrom explained.

“It’s one ram that can go five times its length,” he said.

In total, the process entailed about $2,200 worth of work to get the crusher back in operation and everything up to code.

American Made Machinery thanked its partners: Route 66 Promotions, Kingman Auto, Carquest of Kingman and Desert Towing.