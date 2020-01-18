Apex Manufactured Home Sales donates to Kingman schools
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:24 p.m.
KINGMAN – Apex Manufactured Home Sales will hold a grand opening sales event at its new Kingman location at 2124 Northern Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 25.
At the ceremony the business will donate supplies “for the hard-working teachers in the city as well as supplies for the students.”
The company said in a news release that it will be donating $2,000 to $2,500 worth of supplies in support of its philosophy that businesses should give back to local communities.
Most Read
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Obituary
- Bring your own bag: Local activists declare war on plastic bags
- Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition
- Mohave County spokesman steps aside
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Kingman’s rebranding timeline is revealed
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: