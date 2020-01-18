Apex Manufactured Home Sales donates to Kingman schools

KINGMAN – Apex Manufactured Home Sales will hold a grand opening sales event at its new Kingman location at 2124 Northern Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 25.

At the ceremony the business will donate supplies “for the hard-working teachers in the city as well as supplies for the students.”

The company said in a news release that it will be donating $2,000 to $2,500 worth of supplies in support of its philosophy that businesses should give back to local communities.