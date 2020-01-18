Check out the 'Tri-State Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show', Jan. 24-26
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 11:55 p.m.
The Tri-State Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show will be held at the Anderson Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Pkwy in Bullhead City Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Everything for your home will be in one location. General admission is $5, kids 16 and under are free.
For more information, visit asihomeshows.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.
