Check out the 'Tri-State Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show', Jan. 24-26

The Tri-State Home, Garden & Lifestyle Show will be held at the Anderson Fieldhouse, 3663 Bullhead Pkwy in Bullhead City Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24 and 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Everything for your home will be in one location. General admission is $5, kids 16 and under are free.

For more information, visit asihomeshows.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: kdminer.com/submit-event.