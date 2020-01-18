OFFERS
Costly fuel station on Kingman City Council agenda

The Kingman Visitor Center Gift Shop could receive an additional $46,000 from a contingency fund transfer, as it has already spent 68% of the $128,000 allocated for the purchase of merchandise for resale in the current fiscal year. (Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – City Council will consider spending $695,675 to replace the 30-year-old underground fuel station at the Public Works facility when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. The meeting is preceded by a work session at 5:30 p.m.

The fueling station is “out of compliance with Arizona Department of Environmental Quality requirements,” according to the meeting agenda.

The fuel station’s tanks, which serve city and Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District vehicles, can no longer be insured due to their age, which is another reason they need replaced.

Council will also consider an annual update of the advanced life support agreement with Kingman Regional Medical Center to provide medical direction, evaluation and control of PHP’s emergency medical technicians complying with applicable provisions in delivering emergency medical services. PHP provides prehospital emergency services and employs basic, intermediate and paramedic emergency medical technicians. Under the agreement, the hospital would provide online medical direction to EMTs with PHP.

Council may also accept the lone bid for a 1.18-acre parcel at the Kingman Industrial Park. The bid was received from Interstate Group for $38,800, and the parcel is adjacent to 5005 N. Olympic Drive. If accepted, the net proceeds would go to future airport operations, maintenance and improvements within five years.

The second phase of the Kino Main Tanks Transmission Main Project east of Stockton Hill Road could also see approval. The proposal for the work, from Freiday Construction of Kingman, includes a guaranteed maximum price of about $1.5 million. Funding would come from the water budget, and the project would be completed within 90 days of the notice to proceed.

The Office of Tourism budgeted $128,000 for the purchase of merchandise for the Kingman Visitor Center Gift Shop for Fiscal Year 2020, which ends June 30, but after six months, 68% has been spent. And $5,850 was allocated for merchant card fees, of which 93% has already been expensed. Therefore, council could approve a contingency fund transfer of $46,000 for purchases for resale, and merchant card fees.

Terry Thompson, owner of Rickety Cricket Brewing, has requested an additional 18 inches of encroachment for a grain silo to be located on a portion of the public right of way at 532 E. Beale St. The original encroachment application was approved by council Sept. 3, 2019. The agenda notes that allowing the silo to encroach an addition 18 inches will leave slightly more than 7 feet of open sidewalk for pedestrians. The amount of encroachment would increase from 3 to 4.5 feet if approved.

During the work session council will hear from staff regarding dedicated tour bus parking downtown.

