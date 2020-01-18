Annie's Art Attic donates to Mohave County Sheriff's K-9 Foundation
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 4:06 p.m.
From left Don and Annie Fuller, Ray and Brochia McCool, and Leroy Wissinger are all smiles during a $500 check presentation to the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation by Annie’s Art Attic. Annie’s Art Attic picks a charity each month to donate to. Ray McCool, a member of the K-9 Foundation, had an information table set up at the store and they received more than $500 of donations for a total of $1,000 garnered during the event. To donate to the K-9 Foundation visit mcsk9f.com.
Most Read
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- Foot pursuit ends with arrest of 2 Kingman residents
- Obituary
- Bring your own bag: Local activists declare war on plastic bags
- Severely injured parties in head-on collision in Kingman in stable but critical condition
- Mohave County spokesman steps aside
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Kingman’s rebranding timeline is revealed
- We never knew her: Unidentified girl laid to rest in Kingman 3 years after her body was found
- Reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction of Kingman Kmart vandals
- Flash flood watch, winter weather advisory for Kingman
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 3 hurt, 2 severely, in head-on collision in Kingman
- Police arrest suspected graffiti vandal
- Details emerge in failed Mohave County sex trafficking case
- Mohave County planning commissioners walk out on speaker
- 2 arrested in connection with Kingman homicide
- Rally against war set for Jan. 9 in Kingman
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: