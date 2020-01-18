Annie's Art Attic donates to Mohave County Sheriff's K-9 Foundation

From left Don and Annie Fuller, Ray and Brochia McCool, and Leroy Wissinger are all smiles during a $500 check presentation to the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation by Annie’s Art Attic. Annie’s Art Attic picks a charity each month to donate to. Ray McCool, a member of the K-9 Foundation, had an information table set up at the store and they received more than $500 of donations for a total of $1,000 garnered during the event. To donate to the K-9 Foundation visit mcsk9f.com.