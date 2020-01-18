Kingman Photo | Shotgun Drawing
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:06 p.m.
The winning ticket for a Beretta Outlander Shotgun was drawn by Ann Marie Ward, right, a Republican running for Congress in Arizona’s 4th Congressional District.
She is assisted by Bob “Panhead” Farmer, left, president of the Combat Veterans MC Association. Also pictured is Commandant Terry Flanagan.
The winner was Shawn Aafedt.
