Kingman Photo | Students feed the hungry

Children at Emmanuel Christian Academy pack lunches to be shipped to Haiti. (Courtesy photo)

Children at Emmanuel Christian Academy pack lunches to be shipped to Haiti. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:53 p.m.

The children of Emmanuel Christian Academy of Kingman, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road, devoted the whole day on Thursday, Dec. 5 to packing meals for local families and to be shipped to Haiti.

For more information about the school call 928-681-4220 or visit ecakingman.org.

