Kingman Regional Medical Center employees donate $90K to community
KINGMAN – Employees at Kingman Regional Medical Center pledged over $90,000 to local charitable organizations during the hospital’s annual Employee Giving Campaign, according to a KRMC news release.
The campaign benefits the following organizations, chosen by KRMC’s employees in a hospital-wide vote:
– KRMC Foundation – the foundation is an independent, nonprofit 501 (c)(3) corporation that aims to improve access to healthcare in the Kingman area. It provides financial support for the Joan and Diana Hospice Home, the Catch It Early program for breast healthcare, and need-based scholarships to the Del E. Webb Wellness Center.
– Kingman Area Food Bank -- the food bank is a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding the hungry in and around the Kingman community. It collects and distributes food boxes for those in need.
– Cornerstone Mission: the mission is a faith-based, nonprofit, homeless family resource center that provides basic necessities including emergency shelter, food, and clothing.
– Kingman Aid to Abused People: KAAP is a nonprofit, community-based program providing support to families in crisis and preserving family unity free from violence.
Employees contributed through one-time donations or payroll deductions.
Information provided by KRMC
