OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center employees donate $90K to community

Employees at Kingman Regional Medical Center donated over $90,000 to area organizations through the hospital’s annual Employee Giving Campaign. (Miner file photo)

Employees at Kingman Regional Medical Center donated over $90,000 to area organizations through the hospital’s annual Employee Giving Campaign. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8:05 p.m.

KINGMAN – Employees at Kingman Regional Medical Center pledged over $90,000 to local charitable organizations during the hospital’s annual Employee Giving Campaign, according to a KRMC news release.

The campaign benefits the following organizations, chosen by KRMC’s employees in a hospital-wide vote:

– KRMC Foundation – the foundation is an independent, nonprofit 501 (c)(3) corporation that aims to improve access to healthcare in the Kingman area. It provides financial support for the Joan and Diana Hospice Home, the Catch It Early program for breast healthcare, and need-based scholarships to the Del E. Webb Wellness Center.

– Kingman Area Food Bank -- the food bank is a nonprofit organization dedicated to feeding the hungry in and around the Kingman community. It collects and distributes food boxes for those in need.

– Cornerstone Mission: the mission is a faith-based, nonprofit, homeless family resource center that provides basic necessities including emergency shelter, food, and clothing.

– Kingman Aid to Abused People: KAAP is a nonprofit, community-based program providing support to families in crisis and preserving family unity free from violence.

Employees contributed through one-time donations or payroll deductions.

Information provided by KRMC

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

KRMC employees give back to community
Kingman Regional Medical Center provides $410 million economic impact
Giving Tuesday appeals to America’s holiday spirit of generosity
Celebrate by Giving
United Way Agency Fair this week at KRMC

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News