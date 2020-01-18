Kingman's Beale Street Theater meets goal for renovation project

KINGMAN – Beale Street Theater, with the help of the Kingman community, has met its $100,000 matching grant from Angle Homes and will now have $200,000 to finalize design plans and begin renovations. Hanging on the exterior of the theater is a list of businesses, organizations and individuals that helped the theater reach its goal. But even that list can’t hold the names of all who contributed to the effort.

“We are very grateful to the Kingman community for helping us match our $100,000 matching grant from Angle Homes,” said Kristina Michelson, executive director for Kingman Center for the Arts at a Friday, Jan. 17 news conference. “It was a great campaign and we had a lot of community members come out to support what we are trying to do for our art culture in Kingman.”

The next steps in the renovation process will see theater representatives work out a contract with a staging consultant, and finalize design plans for the work.

Christine Fredriksen, Kingman Center for the Arts director, noted that the consultant specializes in theater equipment and the technical needs of theaters.

Michelson said the current estimate for the renovation is around $1.25 million, but that figure could change depending on factors such as equipment installed, labor and other considerations. A total cost for the project will be formulated upon the completion of design plans.

“This is the part where we take the most time and care because we want this project to go right from the beginning and not have to change things after,” Michelson said.

Doug and Becky Angle received a special thanks from the theater representatives for the matching funds, and for the work done to restore the theater’s roof. Axiom Construction performed demolition for the project, and Dave Custer put his talents to work painting the front exterior of the building. There were also many others who donated time, effort and money, all of whom were thanked by the theater.



“We’re excited,” Michelson said after the news conference. “The first $200,000 is the hardest to raise. And so because of Angle stepping up to give us some incentive, that’s helped us to jump start this. We’re very excited to get the design plan finalized so that we can get going.”