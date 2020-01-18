OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County may return to old ordinance-codification system

Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing regarding rescinding the June 2016 ordinance which enacted Municode’s work product as the county’s official Code of Ordinances. (Courtesy image)

Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing regarding rescinding the June 2016 ordinance which enacted Municode’s work product as the county’s official Code of Ordinances. (Courtesy image)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:50 p.m.

KINGMAN – After six troubled years, Mohave County is saying goodbye to Municode, a computer-based search engine that promised easy access to thousands of county ordinances – researched, edited, indexed and published both in books and online.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing regarding rescinding the June 2016 ordinance which enacted Municode’s work product as the county’s official Code of Ordinances.

Following a presentation on an ordinance system developed in-house, the supervisors directed staff to move forward – or rather backward – with the implementation of the in-house product, the original depository of ordinances before 2016.

Municode was first proposed in 2013 as the solution to a problem. Ordinances were found to be difficult to search; inadequately arranged and classified; and difficult to access even for supervisors. They also were not being reviewed and updated to reflect legislative changes.

Codifying the ordinances with the help of Municode was expected to remove outdated and duplicated ordinances, make them more convenient for residents to access, and demonstrate the board’s commitment to transparency.

Additionally, the search engine was expected to give supervisors the ability to propose new laws without duplicating existing ones, and to review ordinances from different time periods that may be redundant.

The process of transferring to Municode took a year, with an initial base fee of $25,950 to set up the system. After that, the county paid $1,395 per year for online maintenance of the code on the company’s website, and $22 per page to add ordinances to the hardbound books.

But what seems to work for about 20 other cities and counties in Arizona, does not work for Mohave County.

For reasons that are still not clear, in a few instances the ordinances posted online were different from the original laws passed by the supervisors. And somehow a few of the ordinances got jumbled together, causing confusion that was reported by a private party and confirmed by the supervisors.

But the issues that prompted the county to bring Municode aboard may still exist. Are there other ways to clean up the ordinances and keep them user-friendly?

The issue will be discussed further during the next Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the Bullhead City Municipal Building, 1255 Marina Blvd. in Bullhead City.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County hires firm to clean up ordinances
Municode to be introduced to supervisors
Citizens don’t have proper access to county’s ordinances
Mohave County Supervisors set to approve over $1M in vehicle purchases
New animal control ordinance proposed: Should dogs be allowed to run at-large on rural properties?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News