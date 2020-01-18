OFFERS
Obituary | Joe Deperoni

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:14 p.m.

Joe Deperoni, now it’s time I travel alone riding with the wind to heaven on Dec. 18, 2019 at the age of 72. Joe died at Kingman Hospital with his beloved wife at his side.

Joe was well known as a hardworking man. He worked for the Edgewater Casino for 24 years. He also put in his time at The Crystal Palace Casino, worked for the mines, and was shooting it up in Oatman, Arizona as a gunfighter in 1983. Joe was a member of the Mohave Sportsman Club.

But he didn’t stop there; he never let his handicap stop him. He also joined a motorcycle group KOTP Non-Profit that helped clean up the birdland area.

Joe will be missed by his family, his wife Judy; daughters Jill Deperoni Imbrogno and Joette Deperoni Dickson (passed in 2016); stepchildren Kevin Cooley (deceased), Tina Cooley Smith, Jeff Cooley, Tonya Cooley and Amber Bauer; along with 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He also will be missed by sister Cheryl Summer; brother Steven Deperoni, and half-brother Dana Boyles.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

