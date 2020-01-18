OFFERS
Obituary | Mary (Betty) Elizabeth Najaka

Mary (Betty) Elizabeth Najaka

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 7:17 p.m.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Mary (Betty) Elizabeth Najaka. Betty was born Feb. 2, 1936 in Wappingers Falls, New York to Joe and Mary B. Burns. Betty and her husband, Bob, moved from Santa Fe, New Mexico 25 years ago and have been Kingman residents ever since.

Mary spent many years working as an Administrative Assistant before retiring when the couple moved to Kingman. Although she was retired, Betty continued to work for the Kingman Air and Auto show for numerous years. She also was a long-time member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Laughlin, Nevada, where she served as a greeter for many years.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Edward Burns and Joe Burns, and sister Dorothy Kelly, all of Wappingers Falls, New York.

Betty is survived by loving husband Robert (Bob) Najaka; son Justin (Maria) Najaka of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and granddaughters Teresa Najaka of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Adeline Najaka of Tacoma, Washington. She is also survived by a grandson, Robert Najaka of Santa Fe, New Mexico, and a nephew, Tom Kelly of Wappingers Falls, New York.

Betty will forever be remembered as a devoted wife, nurturing mother, and loving grandmother. She touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of Betty’s life on Feb. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church located at 3055 El Mirage Way, Laughlin, Nevada. Final internment will be held Feb. 14, 2020 in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Betty’s name to Joan and Diana Hospice Home, 812 Airway Ave., Kingman, AZ, 86409.

