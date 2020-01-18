Prep Basketball: Vols roll past Mingus for 3rd straight win

COTTONWOOD – The sharp shooting Lee Williams High School boys basketball team downed Mingus Union Friday to keep up its hot streak.

The No. 15 Vols knocked off the Marauders 63-39 on the road to win their third straight game and sixth of their last seven.

“I thought we played pretty well,” said Lee Williams head coach Cain Atkinson. “It was really nice to see my guys just really look like they enjoyed being out there and they enjoyed being a team, enjoyed being a family, something that we’ve talked about every single day. It was nice to see that.”

No. 43 Mingus Union (1-10, 1-5) lead in a back and forth first quarter, but the Vols took a 12-11 lead after one and built on that.

“We played a couple good quarters, just had too many turnovers and just let their shooters get away from us when we came out from halftime and they just got hot,” said Marauders head coach Albert Rodriguez.

Lee Williams led by eight at the half and expanded that lead to double digits in the third quarter and then up to 20 points during a stretch in the first three minutes of the period. They made seven 3-pointers, including three in a row during the third quarter.

“We usually shoot better when we actually look like we’re having fun and we actually like basketball,” Atkinson said. “So it was nice to see those threes go in because the last couple of games shooting wise we’ve kind of struggled, so it was nice to see guys knock down some shots.”

The Vols led 46-29 after three quarters.

“We always have good flashes of things,” Albert Rodriguez said. “We’re just trying to get a little more consistency out of all the pieces. We definitely believe in ourselves but we have to just have a better focus and play a complete game, not just bits and pieces.”

Lee Williams freshman Kohen Juelfs and senior Tony Luna led all scorers with 17 points each. Luna scored three treys. Junior guard Marcell Thompson also scored in double figures for the Vols, notching 14.

The Vols (7-3, 5-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) travel to Flagstaff a couple times to face No. 16 Flagstaff High (5-5, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Tuesday, followed by No. 12 Coconino (7-3, 6-0) at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lee Williams isn’t back home until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 against No. 19 Bradshaw Mountain. The Vols look to hold on to their top-16 ranking and a home postseason game.

“They’re huge, we always tell these guys that we’re just one game at a time,” Atkinson said. “We never want to overlook an opponent but we know that this next week against the two Flagstaff schools is a really important part of our season and we’re really looking forward to it.”