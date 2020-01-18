OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Jan. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Roundup: Vols come up short in loss to No. 5 Flagstaff

Lee Williams junior Gabriel Otero (7) scored a penalty kick goal Friday in a 5-1 loss to Flagstaff. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

Lee Williams junior Gabriel Otero (7) scored a penalty kick goal Friday in a 5-1 loss to Flagstaff. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: January 18, 2020 5:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – Any squad would want to be at full strength when the No. 5 ranked team in the 4A Conference comes to town for an important region opener.

The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team didn’t have that luxury Friday, but still put up a valiant effort in a 5-1 setback to the Eagles at LWHS.

“Flagstaff is a great team and they have a large group of kids to pull from,” said Vols head coach Mike Bertelsbeck. “They’re fortunate to grab a lot of good talent and it shows out here on the field. (But) I think that’s the best soccer our guys have played all season. We’re banged up. We have guys that are injured and we’ve lost some other guys to dropping out and stuff like that. So I’m super proud of the way the guys played tonight.”

Lee Williams scored its only goal with 13:14 remaining in the second half on Gabriel Otero’s penalty kick. It brought the Vols within 4-1 before Flagstaff tacked on an insurance goal in the final two minutes.

“We knew coming into tonight that Flagstaff was going to be one of our tougher opponents of the year,” Bertelsbeck said. “We’re very hopeful for what’s to come. We still have five games left and they’re all region games. It’ll ultimately decided whether or not we meet our goals for the year.”

No. 23 ranked Lee Williams (4-3, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) hosts 20th-ranked Coconino (2-3-2, 0-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Girls soccer

Flagstaff 5, Lee Williams 1

At Flagstaff, the Lady Vols were dealt their first loss of the season Friday in a 5-1 decision against the fourth-ranked Lady Eagles (6-1, 1-0 4A Grand Canyon Region).

No. 10 ranked Lee Williams (7-1, 0-1) looks to get back on track when eighth-ranked Bradshaw Mountain (6-1, 1-0) comes to town at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Soccer: Vols ready to take it up another notch
Prep Roundup: Vols hold on for 52-50 win at Mohave
Prep Roundup: Lady Vols use defense to top Mingus
Prep Soccer: Vols fall in semis of Mohave County Tourney
Prep Roundup: Volunteers fall short against Flagstaff, 45-41

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News