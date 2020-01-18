OFFERS
Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Jan. 18
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Rants and Raves | Jan. 19, 2020

Dave Hawkins will no longer be working for the Mohave County Supervisors, after resigning his position as Mohave County’s communications director on Jan. 2, 2020. The county administration building is shown above. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 18, 2020 8:22 p.m.

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Mohave County spokesman steps aside - It is sad and inefficient that there is such a difference between how government bureaucracy and the private sector function. Bureaucrats need to become more efficient and run our government like a business.

County spokesman resigns – Congratulations to Dave Hawkins for recognizing what really goes on with county government. He is definitely a man of honesty and integrity.

Editorial: Crime diversion bill makes sense, but needs funding – This diversion bill will only mean that the Arizona private prisons will not make as much money as they are accustomed to. This bill would make a few wealthy people less wealthy! How could we possibly do that to them?

For those who use S. Verde in Golden Valley as a raceway, please slow down.

Someone needs to stop the neighborhood gang violence in the Butler area.

Poll: Kingman residents prefer Sales Tax – Approximately 60% of our sales tax is paid by visitors (tourists), but 100% of property tax is paid by residents, so sales tax is by far the best way for Kingman residents because we get a 60% discount.

Trump boosts school prayer and faith groups as he rallies his base – Does the Religious Right ever look into the backgrounds of some of the people they support? Do they care?

Letter: Taxpayers deserve medical care, justice – Write to the White House, Kenny. See if they ever get back to you.

Farm Bureau Federation: Arizonans paying more for groceries – And here I thought the conservatives in D.C. were on our side! We are tired of hearing this administration tell us how good things are for us “little people.” Start telling the truth!

Trump D.C. Hotel – As we learn of Trump’s deep state shadow government run out of his D.C. hotel where people line up for favors it’s at least good to know that Trump is as incompetent as a crime boss as he is as president.

County Planning Commisioners walk out – The words reportedly spoken by the new female commissioner were in poor taste. Perhaps empathy training could benefit her. Further, the commissioners walking out during Call to the Public while anyone was speaking is dereliction of their position and discourteous.

Is hand sanitizer as effective as washing your hands? I have heard it is not. Why won’t doctors wash their hands anymore?

Fender bender article – In my experience with fender benders and non-injury crashes usually the offender is super sorry but I would strongly advise to get that informational report from the police or at least get a name and number of a witness as more than once later the story changes and I’m accused of being at fault.

