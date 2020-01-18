Wilderness Common Sense: How to hike defensively

It’s a good thing that the hiking trails on Piestewa Peak and Camelback Mountain are close to Phoenix. There’s good cell coverage and the first responders don’t have to travel far to get to subjects that twist an ankle and need help getting down the trail. Frequently, there are news reports on Phoenix TV channels of rescues where someone falls on a trail, is injured and needs help getting back down. What would happen if this was far from the city, in rough terrain and there was no cell signal? Would the injured hiker become a statistic?

When I was in high school, we had a class called Driver’s Education that taught defensive driving. I learned a lot from the instructor and have a good driving record to prove that I paid attention in class. Hikers should have a class called Defensive Hiking for those that twist ankles or get in other kinds of trouble while hiking.

Hiking should be a relaxing activity, enjoying the outdoors, communing with nature and exercising. But as always, there are right ways and wrong ways to do something. For those that’ve hiked all their lives, this might be redundant but as per the large number of rescues reported in the news, apparently not everyone got the memo on hiking safety.

First of all, the right equipment is needed. Let’s start with boots. No, not the low-top hiking shoes you can buy at Big Five or Walmart. These are fine for urban hiking but once on a trail with rocks, steep grades and other obstacles, you need protection for your ankles. Many times, I’ve seen people wearing tennis shoes on trails. They’re usually slipping and sliding down inclines with their ankles aching from stepping on rocks or uneven ground. To avoid foot problems and possibly a twisted ankle, forget the fashion statement and get some good hiking boots. My favorites are Hi-Tec brand with an all leather outer shell. Nylon mesh doesn’t stop cactus thorns while, at least, leather has a chance.

When hiking, pay attention to what you’re doing and don’t get mesmerized by the environs. Look at where you’re placing your feet and every few steps, glance around so you’re aware of your surroundings. I was reminded of this point during a search while tracking a lost individual. I was so focused on the tracks that I almost walked right by him sitting under a tree 20 feet from the track. He’d doubled back to a large tree and passed out. I was focused on his tracks going out and didn’t look up – I wasn’t aware of my surroundings. Thankfully, I looked up at the last minute and saw him. Man, was I embarrassed!

Don’t step over large rocks or logs. If you can’t see what’s on the other side, step on top if the rocks or logs are steady enough, or go around them. More than once I’ve been surprised to find rattlesnakes coiled next to logs that I was going around. The same goes for your hands. Don’t put them where you can’t see what’s there. Situations to be careful of include thick grass or brush, rocky areas, anywhere there is water, shady parts of a trail in summer, sunny parts of a trail in winter and hand-holds when trying to climb a steep rocky area.

During my days working as a geologist, I never used hiking sticks because I always had a rock pick or some other piece of work equipment in my hands. However, I think they can be helpful for leisure hiking.

If you get into catclaw, rotate your body rather than trying to push straight through. The claws will rip you to pieces if you push through but will let go when you rotate. This works great unless you have catclaw on both sides. In that case, I’ll let you figure out which way to rotate.

In my mind, the most difficult terrain to hike is the fist-sized rounded basalt rock patches found on some of the hills north of Kingman. The rounded rocks make perfect obstacles to twist ankles. I once searched for an overdue hunter who was found at the bottom of one of those hills. He’d lost his footing on the rounded rocks at the edge of the hill and fell to his death.

Make hiking a defensive activity so you can enjoy the outdoors without getting hurt. Have proper gear and be aware of your surroundings. Never put your feet or hands where you can’t see what’s there. If everyone knew how to hike defensively, we wouldn’t have to watch rescues on TV of twisted ankles on Camelback Mountain.

If you have comments or want to share experiences, write me at mohave4x4@yahoo.com.