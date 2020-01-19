Friends deliver for Mohave County Animal Shelter over holidays

KINGMAN – Thanks to the community’s help and donations during the holiday season, Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter was able to provide the shelter with $1,000 in addition to pet supplies.

Along with the $1,000, community assistance allowed Friends to purchase and deliver more than 1,500 pounds of dog and cat food, and 1,250 pounds of cat litter. Those supplies were “desperately needed,” according to Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter.

“Although this seems like a lot of food and litter, with over 300 animals coming in the shelter every month the need far exceeds this amount,” Kannianen wrote in a news release.

Those wishing to assist the shelter and Friends can take donations to the shelter at 950 Buchanan St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Items that are always needed include dog and puppy food, cat and kitten food and cat litter.

ESBILAC Milk Replacer Powder for puppies and KMR Kitten Milk Replacer is also needed during this time of the year.

For monetary donations, checks can be sent to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1224 Kingman, Arizona 86402.

“Every penny is appreciated,” Kannianen wrote. “Friends wants to thank our generous donors for their support.”

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter

