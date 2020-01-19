OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 19
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Friends deliver for Mohave County Animal Shelter over holidays

Those wishing to assist the shelter and Friends can take donations to the shelter at 950 Buchanan St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Items that are always needed include dog and puppy food, cat and kitten food, and cat litter. (Miner file photo)

Those wishing to assist the shelter and Friends can take donations to the shelter at 950 Buchanan St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Items that are always needed include dog and puppy food, cat and kitten food, and cat litter. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 19, 2020 5:05 a.m.

KINGMAN – Thanks to the community’s help and donations during the holiday season, Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter was able to provide the shelter with $1,000 in addition to pet supplies.

Along with the $1,000, community assistance allowed Friends to purchase and deliver more than 1,500 pounds of dog and cat food, and 1,250 pounds of cat litter. Those supplies were “desperately needed,” according to Lynn Kannianen, president of Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter.

“Although this seems like a lot of food and litter, with over 300 animals coming in the shelter every month the need far exceeds this amount,” Kannianen wrote in a news release.

Those wishing to assist the shelter and Friends can take donations to the shelter at 950 Buchanan St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Items that are always needed include dog and puppy food, cat and kitten food and cat litter.

ESBILAC Milk Replacer Powder for puppies and KMR Kitten Milk Replacer is also needed during this time of the year.

For monetary donations, checks can be sent to Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 1224 Kingman, Arizona 86402.

“Every penny is appreciated,” Kannianen wrote. “Friends wants to thank our generous donors for their support.”

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mohave County Animal Shelter holds feline and dog adoption special
County shelter, Mutt Matchers ask for help
Photo: Will Bark for Food
Mohave County Animal Shelter seeks community’s assistance
Community View | Open letter from Humane Society of Mohave County

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News