Horoscopes | Jan. 19, 2020

Birthdays: Shawn Johnson, 28; Drea de Matteo, 48; Katey Sagal, 66; Dolly Parton, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use intelligence to outsmart someone trying to take advantage of you. Don’t feel you have to make an impulsive move because someone else does.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Talk over your financial expectations, legalities, contracts and commitment, and find out exactly how well you measure up. Be careful not to act in haste.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Learn from mistakes, and channel your energy into activities and events that offer valuable information. Don’t take part in someone’s mind games or high-pressure tactics.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t feel uneasy; embrace what’s available, and use your imagination to come up with ways to make the most of whatever situation you face. Romance someone you love, and it will improve your relationship and put a smile on your face.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Sit tight, look over what you have to work with, and focus on stability and security. Be honest, genuine and in control of the situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting together with friends or relatives will lead to a change in the way you view your heritage. A reunion will reconnect you to someone you miss having in your life.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Plan a trip or touch base with someone who inspires you to do and be your very best. It’s up to you to make decisions that will bring the results that make you happy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Talk to someone who can be instrumental in helping you change your life. Discuss how you want to move forward and the part you would like him or her to play.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A dark matter will cause a problem for you. You are best to be honest and clear yourself of any connection to someone who tends to exaggerate or manipulate situations to suit his or her needs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take matters into your own hands. If you want something, ask for it. Plan something romantic or use your power of persuasion to get someone more involved in your life.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep your emotions under control when having personal discussions that can influence your quality of life. Make your position clear.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take what concerns you seriously, and do something to bring about change. Be true to yourself and honest with others.