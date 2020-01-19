Kingman issues 13 building permits

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 10:

– Gayle LaPointe: 4025 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; demo mobile home and attached porch.

– Damage Control Builders: Kingman; metal roof repair with electric.

– Steven Webster: Topock; demo garage.

– Earth Troops: 4192 N. Mallard Drive, Kingman; re-shingle roof.

– Rodney Tower: 1642 Valley Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.

– One Source Heating and Cooling: 6565 Girard Ave., Mohave Valley; HVAC replacement.

– Ambient Edge: 300 E. Iceberg Canyon Drive, Meadview; HVAC replacement.

– B&L Construction: Mohave Valley; electrical service 200 amp.

– Mark Hibbert: Kingman; replacement of panel 200 amp.

– Barkhurst Electric: 3355 N. Marana Road, Golden Valley; electrical repair to home and disconnect electric to garage.

– E&R Electric: Kingman; electrical panel repairs 100 amp.

– E&R Electric: Kingman; replace main panel 100 amp.

– Craig Plumbing Contractors: Topock; gas line repair.

– Old Trails Mobile Home: Kingman; demo all structures, awnings and sheds.

– McKenzie Electric: 10561 Star Road, Mohave Valley; electrical panel replacement.

– Redmond Construction: 7967 Mockingbird Drive, Mohave Valley; demo existing garage.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 16:

– Rohm Building and Development: 3396 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; remodel; $12,206.

– Rosco Construction: 3535 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; remodel; $645.

– Sara Moffitt: 521 E. Beverly Ave., Kingman; demolition; zero dollars.

– Windy Simpson-Ehrhardt: 580 Riata Valley Road, Kingman; addition; $530.

– Ignacio Tzintzun: 2640 Marlene Ave., Kingman; attached garage; $530.

– Interstate Carport Corp: 3425 Louise Ave., Kingman; detached carport; $483.

– Truelove Plumbing: 2691 Sierra Court, Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Angle Homes: 2394 Steamboat Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $5,953.

– Forty Four Construction: 3349 Rosewood St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,881.

– Angle Homes: 3298 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Angle Homes: 3283 Brenda Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,205.

– Executive Development: 3594 N. Willow Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,293.

– Innovative Pools: 4776 Christy Drive, Kingman; pool; $1,489.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 16:

– T&T Home Fixology: 2710 Karen Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

– JSR Commercial Property Maintenance: 3900 Lunar Drive, Kingman; cleaning services.

– Fred Grover Painting: 200 Acoma Blvd., Kingman; contractor.

– Junk Out Services: 4325 N. Able Drive, Kingman.

– Lubrication & Environmental Equipment: 12315 Doherty St., Riverside; contractor.

– Frontier Mechanical: 1234 W. South Jordan Parkway, Ste. B, Utah; contractor.

– Gila Floor Coverings: 155 E. Broadway Road, Mesa; floor installs.

– Systems Waterproofing: 223 W. Blueridge Ave., Orange, California; contractor.

– Western Utility Contractors: 1094 S. Gilbert Road, Ste. 203, Gilbert; remediation services.

– USA Merchandising: 2017 Arden Lane; Sarasota, Florida; retail trade.