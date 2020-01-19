Kingman Regional Medical Center employee receives ‘Patriot Award’
KINGMAN – On Jan. 3, 2020, Pearl Navarrete, assistant director of KRMC’s Hospitalist department, was honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.
The ESGR is a Department of Defense program designed to promote cooperation between enlisted members of the National Guard and Reserves and their civilian employers.
According to the ESGR website, the Patriot Award “reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.”
Navarrete was nominated by Col. Yulius Mustafa, an internal medicine physician and member of the United States Army Reserve.
Mustafa expressed gratitude for Navarrete’s willingness to accommodate his varying schedule surrounding training and deployment. Her support and understanding provide peace of mind for Mustafa with his obligations as a physician and a soldier, he said.
Larry Jacobs, the northern area chair for Arizona’s ESGR, present the award to Navarrete. “I want to thank you for your commitment to the men and women of the Guard and Reserve,” said Jacobs.
Information provided by KRMC
