OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 19
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Regional Medical Center employee receives ‘Patriot Award’

Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney poses with Pearl Navarrete, assistant director of KRMC’s Hospitalist Department, who was honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve organization. (KRMC photo)

Kingman Regional Medical Center CEO Brian Turney poses with Pearl Navarrete, assistant director of KRMC’s Hospitalist Department, who was honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve organization. (KRMC photo)

Originally Published: January 19, 2020 5:15 a.m.

KINGMAN – On Jan. 3, 2020, Pearl Navarrete, assistant director of KRMC’s Hospitalist department, was honored with the Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

The ESGR is a Department of Defense program designed to promote cooperation between enlisted members of the National Guard and Reserves and their civilian employers.

According to the ESGR website, the Patriot Award “reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence if needed.”

Navarrete was nominated by Col. Yulius Mustafa, an internal medicine physician and member of the United States Army Reserve.

Mustafa expressed gratitude for Navarrete’s willingness to accommodate his varying schedule surrounding training and deployment. Her support and understanding provide peace of mind for Mustafa with his obligations as a physician and a soldier, he said.

Larry Jacobs, the northern area chair for Arizona’s ESGR, present the award to Navarrete. “I want to thank you for your commitment to the men and women of the Guard and Reserve,” said Jacobs.

Information provided by KRMC

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Patriot Guard Riders escort fallen soldier from California to Georgia
Letter: A special invitation to Kingman
News Briefs: Wednesday, December 16, 2009
Ride to honor fallen sailor
News Briefs for Monday, December 14, 2009

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News