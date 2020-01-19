Taking Off Pounds Sensibly’s biggest losers win awards in Kingman
KINGMAN – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) of Kingman held its Dec, 2019 Awards meeting and presented awards to the following participants.
– TOPS Ballerina: Terry Vanstane.
– TOPS Ballerina: Cari Clark.
– TOPS Prince: Danny Velderrain.
– 10 non-consecutive losses: Mary Ann McNamara.
– 20 pound loss: Terri Vanstane.
– 13 weeks write it down: Darlene Sweet.
– Vacation return with a loss: Sharon French.
– Division 4, 1st place: Terri Vanstane.
– Division 4, 2nd place: Rita Benoff.
Are you ready to stop dieting and start making real changes? TOPS can help you with the tools, information, support and accountability you need to be successful.
The chapter meets Fridays in the social hall at St. John's United Methodist Church at 1730 Kino Ave. Weigh-in is from 8-9 a.m. and the meeting is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and new members are welcome.
For more information phone Cari at 928-897-8199 or visit www.tops.org.
Information provided by Kingman Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly
