OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 19
Weather  35.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Taking Off Pounds Sensibly’s biggest losers win awards in Kingman

The Kingman Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly honored eight members for weight loss at their December 2019 awards meeting. (Photo by Raimond Spekking, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/376ZOGF)

The Kingman Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly honored eight members for weight loss at their December 2019 awards meeting. (Photo by Raimond Spekking, cc-by-sa-4.0, https://bit.ly/376ZOGF)

Originally Published: January 19, 2020 5 a.m.

KINGMAN – Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) of Kingman held its Dec, 2019 Awards meeting and presented awards to the following participants.

– TOPS Ballerina: Terry Vanstane.

– TOPS Ballerina: Cari Clark.

– TOPS Prince: Danny Velderrain.

– 10 non-consecutive losses: Mary Ann McNamara.

– 20 pound loss: Terri Vanstane.

– 13 weeks write it down: Darlene Sweet.

– Vacation return with a loss: Sharon French.

– Division 4, 1st place: Terri Vanstane.

– Division 4, 2nd place: Rita Benoff.

Are you ready to stop dieting and start making real changes? TOPS can help you with the tools, information, support and accountability you need to be successful.

The chapter meets Fridays in the social hall at St. John's United Methodist Church at 1730 Kino Ave. Weigh-in is from 8-9 a.m. and the meeting is from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Visitors and new members are welcome.

For more information phone Cari at 928-897-8199 or visit www.tops.org.

Information provided by Kingman Chapter of Take Off Pounds Sensibly

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Organization News: Thursday, July 30, 2015
Organization News: Thursday, February 19, 2015
Clubs: Thursday, August 20, 2009
Organization News: Thursday, April 16, 2015
Club News: Thursday, May 21, 2009

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News